Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THO. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of THO stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after acquiring an additional 173,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.