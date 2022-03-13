thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
