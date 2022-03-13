thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKAMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.17) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

