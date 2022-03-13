Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TILCF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

About Till Capital (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

