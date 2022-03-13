Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 3,022,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,928. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 430,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

