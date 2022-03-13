Tixl Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

