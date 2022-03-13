TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 67,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,729,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush began coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

