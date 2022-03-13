TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Up 7.9%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 67,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,729,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMC shares. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 47,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

