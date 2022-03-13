Tnf LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tnf LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,043,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

