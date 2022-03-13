Tnf LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tnf LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,414,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

