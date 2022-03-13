Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,236.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.