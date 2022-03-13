Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,236.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
