Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $67.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.46.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 1,249,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,126. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.