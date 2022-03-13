Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.93. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.07 and a 52 week high of C$21.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 93.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.38.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

