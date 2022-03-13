Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,399,629 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

Toro Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOEYF)

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.