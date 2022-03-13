TouchCon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 264.5% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00295823 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.90 or 0.01185059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

