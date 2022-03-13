Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 2,167 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15.

