Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 602 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after acquiring an additional 252,287 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,858 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

