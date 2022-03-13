Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.59.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

