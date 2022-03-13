Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 691 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $105.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

