TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $40,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 253,369 shares of company stock valued at $646,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.