Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $53.15 million and approximately $30.95 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.91 or 1.00095638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.80 or 0.00266843 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,869,108 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars.

