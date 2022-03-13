TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.