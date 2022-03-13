TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.48. 382,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,420. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

