Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Transcat stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

