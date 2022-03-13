Transcontinental Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.59.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$775.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.50 million.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

In other news, Director Christine Desaulniers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$368,200.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

