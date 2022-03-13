Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $29.26.
A number of research firms have commented on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,600.00.
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
