Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

