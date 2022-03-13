TRH Financial LLC Acquires 16,331 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

