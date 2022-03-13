TRH Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

