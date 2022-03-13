Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Tricida worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tricida by 270.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 21.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $8.81 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $444.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

