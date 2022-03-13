TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 88.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $521.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPVG shares. StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

