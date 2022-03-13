Truist Financial Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $47.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $113.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $140.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $173.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $206.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,378.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,368.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marlowe Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

