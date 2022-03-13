Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) vs. Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Critical Analysis

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.29 $6.44 billion $4.47 12.78 Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.30 $8.44 million $1.61 15.53

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45% Old Point Financial 14.77% 7.06% 0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Truist Financial and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

