TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) traded down 13.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 315 ($4.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

