Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 34,626 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 71,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

