Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,858 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 392.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 221,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 258.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,273 shares of company stock worth $6,438,250. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

