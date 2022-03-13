Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,330,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

