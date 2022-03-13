Two Sigma Investments LP Has $648,000 Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,897,085 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Orchid Island Capital worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.19%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.79%.

Several research firms have commented on ORC. Jonestrading downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

