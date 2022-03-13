Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $670,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Banco BBVA Argentina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 80.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

