Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of FLEX LNG worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

