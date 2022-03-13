Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 4,444 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.83.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
