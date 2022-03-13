Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 29,454,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

