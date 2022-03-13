Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns for Ubiquiti. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The company operates in an extremely price-competitive environment, which includes big telecom service providers. Larger customer bases alongwith significantly greater resources of competitors add to its woes. As a result, Ubiquiti needs to maintain competitive selling prices while enhancing its product offerings. Its offerings are subject to export control and economic sanctions laws in the United States and elsewhere, and failure to comply with these laws can adversely impact its reputation and financials. However, it benefits from healthy order trends, with an increase in direct sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UI. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

UI opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

