Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 347.5% in February

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 347.5% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $8.91 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

