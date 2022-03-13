UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,481 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Mercury General worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.