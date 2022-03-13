UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

