UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 891,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,478,000 after acquiring an additional 870,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

