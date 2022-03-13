UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Relay Therapeutics worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $940,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of RLAY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

