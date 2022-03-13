UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rogers Communications by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

