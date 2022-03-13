UBS Group AG Sells 1,025 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

