UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €685.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €685.00 ($744.57) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €753.69 ($819.23).

